Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AWE stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £827.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12,140.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.52. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63).
Insider Activity at Alphawave IP Group
About Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.