Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AWE stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £827.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12,140.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.52. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63).

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,104.66). Insiders purchased 3,907,761 shares of company stock worth $559,919,442 over the last 90 days.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

