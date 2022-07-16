The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 600 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.14) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.80) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.54) target price on Glencore in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.42) price target on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 582.69 ($6.93).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 406.85 ($4.84) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £53.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,312.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 460.33.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

