JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 640 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 640 ($7.61) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 700 ($8.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 582.69 ($6.93).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 406.85 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,312.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 475.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.33. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

