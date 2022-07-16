Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 285 ($3.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 227.86 ($2.71).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 210.60 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.49. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.80 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of £663.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

