BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 5.39 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

