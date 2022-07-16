Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Critical Comparison

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ozon and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.76%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.60%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

This table compares Ozon and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.16 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -5.90

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ozon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85% 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Ozon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

