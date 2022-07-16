Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 184,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

