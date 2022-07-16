National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.82.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

