Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

