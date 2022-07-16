TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.99.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $85.67 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.