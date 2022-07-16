TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.99.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $85.67 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

