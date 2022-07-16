Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Boosted by Analyst

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.28. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $60.73 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q3 2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $13.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $56.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL opened at $1,666.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,344.17. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,756.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

