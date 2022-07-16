Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

