Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

NYSE WRB opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

