ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Acquires 82 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($177.50).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 52 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($176.88).

ITM Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.99. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 165.45 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ITM Power

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.14) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.59) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.20) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 472 ($5.61).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

