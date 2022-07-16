ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Acquires 82 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($177.50).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 52 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($176.88).
ITM Power Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.99. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 165.45 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.