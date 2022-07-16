Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.29). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bread Financial stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

