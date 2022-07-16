Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

APO stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $353,603,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.