Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,130,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 926,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,902,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.