PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $175.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.27.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

