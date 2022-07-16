StockNews.com Downgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
TFSL opened at $13.20 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.48.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TFS Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TFS Financial by 6,114.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
