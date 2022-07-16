Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Otonomy Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
