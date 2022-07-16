Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

FLYW stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,620.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,163,567 shares of company stock worth $42,610,631. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

