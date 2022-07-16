Citigroup Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

