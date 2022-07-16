Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $148.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.
Shares of GPN opened at $114.80 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
