Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $148.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Shares of GPN opened at $114.80 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

