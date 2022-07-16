Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.67.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $252.56 and a one year high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.19.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

