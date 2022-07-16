Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $555.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 20.75% 22.80% 17.82% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 15.84 $242.02 million $5.76 71.22 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 282.83 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

