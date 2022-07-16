WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

WestRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in WestRock by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

