Critical Review: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 Immunovant 1 2 3 0 2.33

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.08%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 133.71%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunovant.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -184.14% -25.85% -23.57% Immunovant N/A -33.40% -31.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 5.32 -$13.83 million ($2.17) -6.75 Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.43) -3.03

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Immunovant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

