Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) versus Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Financial Review

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embecta and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $289.30 million 5.07 $98.80 million N/A N/A Atrion $165.01 million 7.04 $33.06 million $18.67 34.69

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Atrion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta N/A N/A N/A Atrion 19.56% 13.94% 12.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Embecta and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Embecta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Atrion.

Summary

Atrion beats Embecta on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

