Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

