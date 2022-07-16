Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €82.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($60.70) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €41.46 ($41.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($69.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.88 and a 200-day moving average of €54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.