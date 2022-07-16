Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a one year high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.04.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

