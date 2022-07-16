Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($63.00) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.72% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €37.34 ($37.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.13. Bechtle has a one year low of €35.57 ($35.57) and a one year high of €69.56 ($69.56). The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.