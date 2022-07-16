Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($135.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at €117.56 ($117.56) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($76.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.