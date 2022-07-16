Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.00) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.25) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

ETR AT1 opened at €2.91 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.89 and its 200-day moving average is €4.81. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of €7.02 ($7.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

