AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CS opened at €20.95 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.06. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($27.69).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

