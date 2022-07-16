Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €155.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Airbus Price Performance

EPA AIR opened at €103.72 ($103.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.88. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($99.97).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

