CIBC Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$22.79 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

