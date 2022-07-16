Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SJ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ opened at C$32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.27.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

