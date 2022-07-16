CIBC Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.75.

POU stock opened at C$26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,047,724. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,436.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

