Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.08.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.57. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

