NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.25. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

