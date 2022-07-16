Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$102.33.

TSE:TD opened at C$78.89 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

