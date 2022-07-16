TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.17.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International stock opened at C$111.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.
Insider Activity
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.