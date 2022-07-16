TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.17.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock opened at C$111.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.

Insider Activity

About TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$445,630,159.99. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.