CIBC Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.46.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE TOU opened at C$64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$29.25 and a 52 week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Insiders bought 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

