Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$109.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$127.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$122.20.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$99.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.