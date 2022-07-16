CIBC Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.64.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.50. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

