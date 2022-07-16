Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.41.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE stock opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. In related news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

