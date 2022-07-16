CIBC Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at 8.53 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 8.26 and a 52 week high of 19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.30. The firm has a market cap of $546.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

