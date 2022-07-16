CIBC Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$182.69.

TSE:WSP opened at C$140.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$140.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The firm has a market cap of C$16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.42.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7100004 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

