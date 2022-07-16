Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Increased by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

CSL opened at $255.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $189.79 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.